Discrimination over differences in ‘Covid’ certificates unacceptable — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia advocates dialogue with other countries on recognition of Coronavirus vaccines and vaccination certificates because any "Covid discrimination" due to differences in papers is unacceptable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Thursday.

"As for the mutual recognition [of Covid vaccines] and [vaccination] certificates — this is something that must be discussed, of course," the spokesman said.

He noted that "any kind of Covid discrimination due to differences in documents" would be "unacceptable for any democratic society."

Peskov called the remark made by EU envoy to Russia Markus Ederer regarding the Union’s address to the Russian Ministry of Health for mutual recognition of vaccination certificates a good sign.

"A readiness for dialogue is always good, this is something that we hold in high regard," he underscored.

The spokesman said he is unaware whether Russia will only recognize foreign vaccines after the recognition of its own ones.

"The recognition of a vaccine happens under a certain algorithm of actions in each country. I cannot tell, I simply don’t know which algorithm is in effect in our country," he explained.

He recommended addressing this question to the Covid prevention anti-crisis center.

"Of course, we always speak against politicization in this field, against lobbying and unfair competition," the spokesman said.