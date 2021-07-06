Several foreign manufacturers apply for registration of their vaccines in Russia

BAKU, July 6. /TASS/. Several foreign manufacturers have applied for registration of their coronavirus vaccines in Russia, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Yes, we have several applications. They are undergoing expert review. So, as soon as a decision is taken, they will be put on sale," he said.

Today, four coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia, namely Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Russian health ministry’s Gamaleya Center, Epivaccorona developed by the sanitary watchdog’s Vector Center, and CoviVac developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center.

Sputnik V, Epivaccorona, and CoviVac are two-dose vaccines, while Sputnik Light is a one-dose version of Sputnik V.