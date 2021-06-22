Sputnik Light to be used for vaccination program for foreigners — health minister

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The program for vaccinating foreigners in Russia will be using the vaccine Sputnik Light, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"We will offer part of Sputnik Light to foreigners, while all doses of the Sputnik V vaccine will be reserved for Russian citizens for the time being," he said.

Tens of thousands of foreign travelers are likely to apply for vaccination tours in Russia when they become available, the president of the Russian Union of the Travel Industry, Alexander Osaulenko, told TASS. The RUTI speculates that vaccination tours may be arranged not only to Moscow or St. Petersburg, but also to other Russian cities.