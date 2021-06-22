Discrimination on basis of Covid immunity inevitable, believes Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. People without immunity to COVID-19 will pose a threat to those around them which makes certain discrimination in this area inescapable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, commenting on statements about "discrimination against the non-discriminated."

"The reality is that the discrimination will inevitably come. People without immunity and without vaccine shots won’t be able to work everywhere. It is impossible. It will pose a threat to others," he noted.

One of the reporters drew Peskov’s attention to possible situation when a person has immunity after recovering from COVID-19 but they are still subjected to discrimination due to the fact that they did not get a vaccine. "It requires very careful consideration," he agreed. "This is a very important situation."

Indeed, Peskov continued, many European countries now take into account vaccinations as well as immunity to Covid. "However, we generally need to recognize that the world is yet to work out any unified approaches or standards towards this," he added.

Earlier, Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said that she receives many appeals about discrimination against people who did not have a Covid vaccine. She branded stimulation of the vaccination campaign through restriction of rights "an unfair game."