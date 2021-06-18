Indian coronavirus strain spread by young people in Russia, says expert

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Young people are spreading the Indian coronavirus strain in Russia, as they are the most active group of the population, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical work at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, told TASS.

"We were unable to avoid another rise in the infection rate due to the mass disregard for measures that prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. It is especially important to adhere to these measures now when the Indian strain is circulating, and when young people, the most active part of the population, are spreading it among themselves and in other age groups," she said.

The expert stressed that the public has been too relaxed recently, although herd immunity against COVID-19 has not been reached. She added that many citizens, including young people, have mild symptoms of the disease or no symptoms at all. They continue to socialize despite having respiratory symptoms. Besides, people tend to travel more in the summer due to the vacation period.

"The coronavirus has not gone anywhere, and the full disregard for protective rules creates the conditions for its further spread. This is why it is vital to get vaccinated. Right now, it is the only way to stop the rising infection rate," she concluded.