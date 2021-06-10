Russia reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since winter

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia has seen a spike in the number of reported coronavirus cases over the past few days, which are at their highest number since winter, in line with data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

However, according to TASS estimates, the number of new cases confirmed nationwide is not growing as rapidly as in the Russian capital, where it returned to the figures recorded in late January.

Maximum incidence

On Monday, June 7, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said that 9,429 people had been infected nationwide per day. On Tuesday, 9,977 new cases were confirmed, on Wednesday - 10,407 and on Thursday - 11,699 (the highest number since February 24). The number of daily cases has increased almost by a quarter since the beginning of this week.

The coronavirus spread rate has likewise been on the rise, reaching 1.15, the highest number since October 14, 2020.

Active cases

Another 10,096 COVID-19 patients recovered in Russia in the past 24 hours, with recoveries surpassing 10,000 for the first time since April 15.

However, Russia has recorded fewer recoveries than new infections for a week in a row. As a result, the number of active cases has reached 270,676 - the highest number since May 13, based on the crisis center’s data.

Mortality rate

The increase in the rate of infections has not yet affected Russia’s COVID-19 death rate. Russia recorded 383 fatalities in the past 24 hours compared to 399 deaths reported on Wednesday and 373 fatalities confirmed on Tuesday.

The mortality rate has remained at 2.42% since the beginning of the week. It should be borne in mind that the information provided by the crisis center is incomplete. It takes into account only those cases when COVID-19 was the major cause of death, and where it was possible to quickly confirm the information.