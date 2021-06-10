Russia reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since winter

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia has seen a spike in the number of reported coronavirus cases over the past few days, which are at their highest number since winter, in line with data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
However, according to TASS estimates, the number of new cases confirmed nationwide is not growing as rapidly as in the Russian capital, where it returned to the figures recorded in late January.
Maximum incidence
On Monday, June 7, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said that 9,429 people had been infected nationwide per day. On Tuesday, 9,977 new cases were confirmed, on Wednesday - 10,407 and on Thursday - 11,699 (the highest number since February 24). The number of daily cases has increased almost by a quarter since the beginning of this week.
The coronavirus spread rate has likewise been on the rise, reaching 1.15, the highest number since October 14, 2020.
Active cases
Another 10,096 COVID-19 patients recovered in Russia in the past 24 hours, with recoveries surpassing 10,000 for the first time since April 15.
However, Russia has recorded fewer recoveries than new infections for a week in a row. As a result, the number of active cases has reached 270,676 - the highest number since May 13, based on the crisis center’s data.
Mortality rate
The increase in the rate of infections has not yet affected Russia’s COVID-19 death rate. Russia recorded 383 fatalities in the past 24 hours compared to 399 deaths reported on Wednesday and 373 fatalities confirmed on Tuesday.
The mortality rate has remained at 2.42% since the beginning of the week. It should be borne in mind that the information provided by the crisis center is incomplete. It takes into account only those cases when COVID-19 was the major cause of death, and where it was possible to quickly confirm the information.
Situation in Moscow
The most critical situation has been observed in Moscow where 5,245 COVID-19 cases (almost 45% of all cases recorded nationwide) were confirmed in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number since January 15.
The number of active cases in the Russian capital is growing. On Thursday, it reached 108,834, which corresponds to the figures from late January.
Against this backdrop, Moscow’s authorities decided to tighten control over observance of anti-epidemic measures and allocate additional hospital beds for coronavirus patients. At the same time, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin made assurances that "no lockdowns" were planned because of the deteriorating situation.