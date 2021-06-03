Covid restrictions may be eased after 60% of population vaccinated, Health Minister says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Coronavirus-related restrictions could be eased when 60% of population get vaccinated, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told TASS during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Should 60% of population get vaccinated, then, with added recovered patients, they will comprise a good [herd] immunity; so, we will observe the epidemiological situation, but, of course, there will be relaxations on various directions," the Minister said, answering a question if masks could be taken off once 60% of population get vaccinated.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova stated that her immunity is expected to be achieved around September 2021. According to her assessment, it is necessary to vaccinate 60% of population - or almost 69 million people - to achieve herd immunity.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum takes place between June 2 and 5. TASS acts as the event’s informational partner and photo agency.