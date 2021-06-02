Russia reports over 8,800 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 8,832 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 5,090,249, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 cases grew by 0.17% in relative terms.

The lowest growth rates were registered over the past day in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%) and the Tuva Republic (0.04%).

Moscow confirmed 2,842 new COVID-19 cases over the past day. Some 828 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 761 in the Moscow Region, 160 in the Rostov Region, 151 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 137 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 265,383 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 394 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 372 the day before. The total death toll has reached 122,267.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.4% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 36 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 18 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 15 in the Voronezh region. The Rostov and Samara regions reported 16 coronavirus deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

Russia has documented 9,020 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing total recovery count to 4,702,599.

The share of recovered patients has reached about 92.4% of the total case count.

In the past 24 hours, 1,000 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 733 in the Moscow Region, 265 in the Rostov Region, 244 in Yakutia, 133 in the Voronezh Region.