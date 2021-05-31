Russian national Sapega healthy but suffering panic attacks — lawyer

MINSK, May 31. /TASS/. Russian national Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk, is quite healthy but does have panic attacks now and then, her attorney Alexander Filanovich told TASS on Monday.

"She says she feels normal. She is aware of where she is being kept. From time to time, she has panic attacks but manages to cope with them. She has no complaints," he said.

Earlier on Monday, a court in Minsk turned down a complaint over Sapega’s detention. However, Belarus’ Investigative Committee did not bring charges against the Russian woman, despite expectations.

Sapega was detained at Minsk airport on May 23 along with Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus, after the forced landing of a Ryanair flight.

According to a video posted on the internet several days later, Sapega said she was an editor of the Black Book of Belarus Telegram channel, which discloses the personal data of Belarusian law enforcers. The channel was recognized as extremist in Belarus in April. Last week, Sapega’s term in custody was extended for two months and she was transferred to a detention facility of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB).