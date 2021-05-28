Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 0.99 — TASS analysis

The coronavirus reproduction rate stands below 1 in seven of Russia’s top ten regions with the highest number of coronavirus cases. The rate is 1.04 in the Voronezh region, 1.01 in St. Petersburg, 1 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 0.99 in Moscow and the Irkutsk region, 0.97 in the Moscow region, 0.96 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 0.94 in the Rostov region, 0.91 in the Sverdlovsk region and 0.72 in the Samara region.

The coronavirus reproduction rate indicates the average number of people one sick person can infect. It is one of the criteria to be considered when it comes to removing restrictions introduced in the spring to prevent the infection from spreading. The country’s authorities particularly take the coronavirus reproduction rate into account when making decisions on resuming international flights. According to the Russian sanitary watchdog, it is possible to reopen the country’s border to foreign nationals in case their countries’ coronavirus reproduction rates remain at or below 1 for a week.