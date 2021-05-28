Russia documents 9,252 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia has documented 9,252 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall case count to 5,044,459, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Friday.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.18%.

In the past 24 hours, Moscow has confirmed 3,274 cases of COVID-19, 840 cases were documented in St. Petersburg, 746 in the Moscow Region, 182 in the Rostov Region, 150 in the Voronezh Region, 146 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped to 262,819, the lowest figure since October 11, 2020.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 3,274 in the past 24 hours compared to 3,105 new cases reported a day earlier, reaching 1,170,396.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.28%.

Fifty-six coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, with fatalities rising to 19,940.

Meanwhile, another 2,998 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, with 1,055,130 people having recovered from the disease so far.

Currently, 95,326 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 404 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 402 the day before. The total death toll has reached 120,406.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.39% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 56 fatalities were reported in Moscow in the past day and 33 in St. Petersburg. The Nizhny Novgorod and Samara regions confirmed 15 coronavirus deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,385 in the past 24 hours, reaching 4,661,234.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at 92.4% of the total number of infected people.

Another 1,172 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 633 in the Moscow Region, 203 in the Saratov Region, 193 in the Tambov Region and 171 in the Lipetsk Region.