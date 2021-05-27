Russia reports over 9,000 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

The COVID-19 cases increased by 0.18% in relative terms.

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 9,039 COVID-19 cases over the past day, and the total case tally hit 5,035,207, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The lowest growth rates were registered over the past day in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Tuva Republic, the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania (0.04%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Magadan Region, the Kamchatka Region and the Amur Region (0.05%).

Moscow confirmed 3,105 new COVID-19 cases over the past day. Some 836 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 735 in the Moscow Region, 184 in the Rostov Region, 149 in the Voronezh Region and 144 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Currently, 263,356 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,759 in the past 24 hours. In total, 4,651,849 people have recovered so far.

According to the crisis center, recoveries have risen to 92.4% of the total number of infected people.

Another 1,391 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 631 in the Moscow Region, 275 in Sakha (Yakutia), 211 in the Saratov Region and 168 in the Rostov Region.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 402 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 406 the day before.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.38% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 31 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 20 in the Rostov region, 17 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, and 15 in the Samara region. The Tver, Sverdlovsk and Krasnodar regions confirmed 12 coronavirus deaths each.

Moscow daily patients

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 3,105 in the past 24 hours reaching 1,167,122.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.27%. Moscow reported 2,416 COVID-19 cases a day earlier.

Fifty-eight coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, with fatalities rising to 19,884.

Meanwhile, another 2,886 patients recovered, with 1,052,132 people having recovered from the disease so far.

Currently, 95,106 people in the Russian capital are still undergoing treatment.