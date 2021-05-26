Russia records highest daily number of coronavirus deaths since March 31

According to data from the crisis center, 2.38% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia. In particular, 39 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 17 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 15 in the Samara region, 14 in the Rostov region and 12 in the Sverdlovsk region.

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia recorded 406 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since March 31, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday. The total death toll has reached 119,600.

Global COVID-19 cases fall by 14% over the past week, WHO says

In total, Russia confirmed 8,373 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 5,026,168.The COVID-19 cases in the country grew by 0.17% in relative terms.

Russia’s coronavirus spread rate kept decreasing for the fourth straight day, declining to 0.97 in the past 24 hours, according to TASS estimates. The coronavirus spread rate stays below 1 in six out of ten Russian regions with the largest number of COVID-19 cases.

The lowest growth rates were registered over the past day in the Republic of Altai (0.01%), the Tuva Republic, the Jewish Autonomous Region and North Ossetia (0.04%).

In particular, over the past day 2,416 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow, 839 in St. Petersburg, 744 in the Moscow Region, 185 in the Rostov Region, 147 in the Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod Regions.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,135 in the past 24 hours, with 4,642,090 people having recovered so far. According to the crisis center, recoveries have surpassed 92.3% of the total number of infected people.

Currently, 264,478 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.