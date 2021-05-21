Russia’s Manizha drawn to perform fifth in 2021 Eurovision Grand Final

ROTTERDAM, May 21. /TASS/. Manizha, Russia’s entry at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, will be the fifth act to take the stage in the Grand Final on May 22, organizers revealed the running order of performances on Friday.

Manizha competes with her song entitled Russian Woman. She will appear in a gigantic dress made out of pieces of cloth sent by women of different ethnicities from all over Russia. The singer will then break out of her dress which is meant to symbolize stereotypes about women and will continue her performance in a red jumpsuit.

Manizha will be accompanied by women of different ages and ethnicities shown on the background screen, including Russian celebrities and activists. Their separate videos will assemble the song title, Russian Woman, in the end of the performance.

The Eurovision Grand Final will be held on May 22 at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena. Apart from Russia, it will also feature singers and bands from Albania, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine. Moreover, the Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK) and the last year’s winner (the Netherlands) are automatically through to the final as well.

In a recent development, Iceland’s entry is not performing live at the competition after one of the group members tested positive for coronavirus. Viewers are shown the recording of their rehearsal filmed on May 13.