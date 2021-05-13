Efforts underway to implement Putin’s orders to ensure school safety

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Efforts are underway to implement Russian President Vladimir Putin’s orders to ensure safety in educational facilities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Don’t rush things, work is underway, announcements will be made in this regard," Peskov said when asked about the implementation of Putin’s orders to ensure school security. At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman added that he could not specify when the orders would be fulfilled.