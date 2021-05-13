Efforts underway to implement Putin’s orders to ensure school safety

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Efforts are underway to implement Russian President Vladimir Putin’s orders to ensure safety in educational facilities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
"Don’t rush things, work is underway, announcements will be made in this regard," Peskov said when asked about the implementation of Putin’s orders to ensure school security. At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman added that he could not specify when the orders would be fulfilled.
A former student opened fire in Kazan’s School Number 175 on Tuesday. The shooter killed nine, including seven children, and left 23 wounded. The attacker was taken into custody. In the wake of the incident, Putin handed down a number of instructions, particularly ordering the National Guard to develop a new document on weapons approved for public circulation.