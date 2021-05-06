Russia rolls out over 31 mln sets of coronavirus vaccine doses, says deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian producers have rolled out over 31.9 million sets of coronavirus vaccine doses, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said during a video conference with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Thursday.

"As of today, all our producers have rolled out 31.9 million sets of vaccine doses," the high-ranking official said.

The Sputnik V jab developed by the Russian Health Ministry’s Gamaleya Center is the leader among domestic vaccines, she noted.

"EpiVacCorona developed by the Novosibirsk-based Vector Center is in second place, while the Chumakov Center’s CoviVac ranks third," the deputy PM added.