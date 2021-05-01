Productive interaction of Russian Orthodox Church, state benefits Russia, PM says

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin greeted Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on the occasion of Easter. His address was published on the government’s website on Sunday.

"The Russian Orthodox Church, just like many centuries ago, is a guardian of traditions of our people. Under your primacy, the Russian Orthodox Church conducts extensive social, educational and peacekeeping activities. And, of course, the assistance it provides in the fight against the coronavirus infection deserves particular respect and gratitude. It is important that the productive interaction of the Russian Orthodox Church and the state benefit the development and prosperity of Russia," the prime minister noted.

He wished health, happiness, peace and prosperity to the patriarch as well as to Orthodox Christians and all those who celebrate Easter.