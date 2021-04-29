Discrimination against Russian media continues in the West, says Russian OSCE envoy

VIENNA, April 29./TASS/. Discrimination against Russian media continues in some Western countries that like to speculate about freedom of speech, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday at an online meeting of the organization’s Permanent Council ahead of World Press Freedom Day on May 3.

"Discrimination against Russian media continues in certain Western states that on the one hand like it so much to speculate about priorities of freedom of speech, while on the other hand - they easily violate this principle for the sake of their timeserving interests," the Russian diplomat said.

As an example, he mentioned the episode in which on February 26, the German Commerzbank notified about closure of the accounts of Russia Today in Germany and Ruptly from May 31. "The absence of substantiation for this move from the bank is an evidence that this is clearly a special-order political case. The Russian Foreign Ministry urged Berlin to influence the situation. However, the matter remains unsettled," Lukashevich said.