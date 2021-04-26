Moscow City Court denies decision to suspend activity of Anti-Corruption Foundation

"The court has received a petition on preliminary interim measures in the form of prohibiting certain acts with regards to the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Citizens’ Rights Protection Foundation non-commercial organizations. The application is still pending before the court and is being considered by a single judge," she said. Solopova also stressed that the court had not issued rulings banning the activity of Alexey Navalny’s 'headquarters.'

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has not yet decided to suspend the activity of the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Citizens’ Rights Protection Foundation (recognized as foreign agents in Russia) so far, the court’s spokesperson Ulyana Solopova informed TASS.

According to the documents in TASS’ possession, the activity of Navalny’s 'headquarters' has been suspended in accordance with the decision of Moscow Prosecutor General Denis Popov. This means that members of these organizations cannot organize rallies, publish materials online on behalf of the organization or take part in elections and referendums. They are also banned from using the bank accounts of their organization except for paying fines and taxes.

On Monday, the Moscow City Court held a preliminary hearing on recognizing the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Citizens’ Rights Protection Foundation and Navalny’s 'headquarters' as extremist organizations. The court’s press service informed TASS that the hearing would continue on April 29. Concerning the outcomes of the session, the court will either set a date for considering the prosecution’s lawsuit or return it to the prosecution to remove possible violations.

The Moscow prosecution believes that these organizations are setting conditions for destabilizing the socio-political situation, and that their goal is to orchestrate pretexts for changing the foundation of the constitutional order, namely by using a "color revolution" scenario. Besides, the prosecution thinks that these structures are carrying out the activity of foreign and international organizations considered undesirable on Russian soil.

The Citizens’ Rights Protection Foundation was established as an NGO by supporters of blogger Alexey Navalny in May 2019. The Anti-Corruption Foundation was recognized as a foreign agent in October 2019, and the Citizens’ Rights Protection Foundation made it to the foreign agent list in December 2020.