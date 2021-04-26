Court suspends work of Anti-Corruption Foundation until issuing ruling on extremism case

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has suspended the activity of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, the Citizens’ Rights Protection Foundation (recognized as foreign agents in Russia) and Alexey Navalny’s "campaign offices" until it issues a ruling on the lawsuit filed by Russian prosecutors on declaring these organizations extremist, attorney Ivan Pavlov, who represents the organizations, informed reporters on Monday.

"A judge of the Moscow City Court Vyacheslav Polyga has granted the appeal of the Moscow prosecution and suspended the activity of the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the campaign offices of politician Alexey Navalny until the court issues a ruling on the extremism lawsuit," the attorney said.