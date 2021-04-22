Court to consider Twitter’s complaint against fine on May 17

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Twitter’s complaint against the decision of the small claims judicial district to fine the company will be considered on May 17, press service of the Tagansky District Court in Moscow told TASS on Thursday.

"The Twitter’s complaint against the decision of the small claims judicial district No. 422 was received by the court and will be reviewed on May 17," the Court said.

Early in April, small claims judicial district No. 422 of the Moscow’s Tagansky District fined Twitter 8.9 mln rubles ($118,000) under three administrative protocols for the refusal to remove information with calls to minors. Similar protocols were prepared by the Russian mass media and communications regulator in respect of Facebook, Google and Telegram. The court will decide on them later.