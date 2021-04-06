CNN journalists held at police station pending inquiry

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Correspondents of the CNN television network detained in the Vladimir Region are currently at a local police station pending inquiry. They refused to leave the road, when asked to do so by police and did not show their accreditation cards, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"Police detained several people, including the aforesaid journalists [from the CNN television network]. At the moment the mass media workers are at a police station pending further inquiry," the Foreign Ministry said. "According to information available at this point the correspondents of the US television network CNN were among a group of people who gathered on the road leading to the correctional establishment. When asked to leave the road, because they interfered with the normal operation of the penitentiary and traffic (refusal to obey such demands is punishable), the journalists said they wouldn't. They did not show their accreditation cards."