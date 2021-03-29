Moscow begins working on Russia’s participation in climate summit, says source

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russia has received an invitation to a virtual climate summit from the United States and began working on its participation in it, a diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.

"Yes, we have received an invitation. We have begun working on our participation," he said.

The White House earlier announced that US President Joe Biden had invited 40 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, to the virtual summit on climate, which is scheduled to be held on April 22-23.