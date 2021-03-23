Revaccination with Sputnik V possible in six months, says expert

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Repeat vaccination with vaccines based on the adenovirus vector, which include Sputnik V, is possible after six months after initial inoculation, as during this time, immunity against adenoviruses becomes weaker, Russian Health Ministry’s chief visiting specialist on infectious diseases Vladimir Chulanov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The hypothesis on the impossibility of revaccination with the vaccine based on the adenovirus vector has no scientific basis. Independent research works have proven the possibility and the effectiveness of revaccination with vaccines based on the adenovirus vector in six and more months since the initial vaccination course. During this time, the level of antibodies against the adenovirus drops to the basic level and does not significantly affect further inoculation," he said.

Chulanov stressed that the possibility of using Sputnik V for revaccination is especially important, as its efficiency reaches 91.6% according to the results of the clinical trials.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work at the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology Natalya Pshenichnaya stated that people vaccinated with Sputnik V are unlikely to be able to get revaccinated with it, but they can use other vaccines, such as Epivaccorona or Covivac. Later, she clarified that revaccination with Sputnik V is possible, however, it is up to the attending physician to decide which vaccine should be used for revaccination.

Repeat vaccination against COVID-19 with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is possible, and it can even be more effective than initial inoculation, head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the vaccine, Alexander Ginzburg said.