About 30 million Russians may be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-June: health minister

"An agreement has been signed for the supply of 30 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, and there will also be additional supplies of EpiVacCorona," the minister specified.

YAROSLAVL, March 22./TASS/. Plans are to vaccinate over 30 million Russian nationals against coronavirus by mid-June, Minister of Healthcare Mikhail Murashko said during a working trip to Yaroslavl, a Volga River city, on Monday.

"Production plans have been drawn up. Therefore, over 30 million people [will be vaccinated], [vaccine] doses will be supplied before the end of May, so they will be inoculated somewhere before June 15," the health minister said.

The minister specified that overall, about 60% of the adult population, or 69.8 million people, are expected to be vaccinated. "We will be monitoring the epidemiological situation. If necessary, these amounts will be increased," he summed up.

To date, 4,466,153 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,077,185 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 95,391 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.