New SARS-CoV-2 mutations unlikely to affect epidemiological process - chief sanitary medic

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus mutations registered in various parts of the world are unlikely to affect the epidemiological process, says Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing head Anna Popova.

"Russian scientists have an opinion on the effect of coronavirus variants on reinforcement of the epidemiological process, but it has not been fully formulated yet. Everything is being analyzed, is being reviewed. And so far, what we see today, […] what is available today, […] is only a mathematical model based on the UK strain. There has been no epidemiologically proven evidence of the new strain’s effect on changes of the epidemiological process," she said.

Popova explained that comparative analysis of various countries that reported new coronavirus mutations shows no direct connection to the worsening of the epidemiological process.

"There are countries where up to 80% of all registered cases are the British strain, the British variety. However, there is no difference in the unfolding of the epidemiological process. This is a subject for study, analysis, but it is also something that we have been doing and it is important for us," she noted.