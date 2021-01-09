Canada reports record high number of coronavirus cases over past 24 hours

OTTAWA, January 9. /TASS/. As many as 9,214 novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Canada over the past day, bringing the overall number of such cases up to 644,348, the country’s health ministry said on Friday. This is a record high number of coronavirus cases confirmed over the past 24 hours in Canada. Earlier the record number of infections was 8,400.

To date, 14.3 million Canadians have been tested for coronavirus, 545,900 people have recovered, 16,707 fatalities have been registered with 128 patients died in the last 24 hours.

Canada reported its first coronavirus case on January 15, 2020. Since the beginning of September, there has been a sharp increase in the number of infected people in the country. The increase is observed in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan, which account for more than 90% of all infections.

On December 13, 2020, Canada began to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus produced by the American company Pfizer. Vaccination of the population began on December 14. On December 24, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that vaccines produced by the American company Moderna would be soon shipped to Canada. To date, more than 253,000 people have been vaccinated.