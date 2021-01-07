Number of confirmed cases in Russia rises by 23,541 over day

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 23,541 per day. The total number of cases reached 3,332,142, the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Thursday.

In relative terms, according to the headquarters, the increase in new cases is 0.7%.

The number of recovered coronavirus patients in Russia increased by 23,729 per day to 2,709,452.

The number of recovered patients per day exceeded the number of detected cases for the first time since December 31.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 506 per day against 445 the day before to a total of 60,457.

The conditional mortality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) remained at the level of 1.81%, the headquarters said.