News on vaccines allow to see ‘light at the end of the tunnel,’ WHO representative says

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The latest news on vaccines against the coronavirus inspire hope, "the light at the end of the tunnel" in the pandemic situation is becoming brighter, Melita Vujnovic, World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Russia, said in an interview with TASS on Friday.

At the same time she urged to keep in mind that the vaccines can end the pandemic but currently they do not represent an absolute solution of the problem. "Since the COVID-19 crisis continues, we still have to undertake all the necessary measures in order to prevent the spread of the virus and deaths. One cannot stop, it is necessary to continue to practice physical distancing, remain at home, if this is necessary, observing all measures that are introduced in order to ensure our safety," she explained.

The WHO representative reiterated the necessity to secure support of all countries in the issue of providing a fair access to the vaccines for the most vulnerable groups.

According to the latest global statistics, about 79.4 mln people have been infected worldwide and over 1.7 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 2,992,706 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,398,254 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia's latest data indicates 53,659 fatalities nationwide.