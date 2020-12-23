Putin supports idea to make December 31 non-working day

NOVO OGARYOVO, December 23. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin recommended all regions of Russia to make December 31, 2020, a non-working day.

"The work on the [December] 31st is, indeed, peculiar, to put it mildly, so, of course, we should probably support this initiative," the head of state said, commenting on the United Russia Duma faction head Sergey Neverov’s idea to make the last day of the year a non-working one.

Putin explained that it would be impossible to make such decision at the federal level this year.

"I would like to attract attention to Sergei Ivanovich’s proposal and I recommend those regions who have not done this already to do so, and starting next year, we would be able to make such decision in order to organize this holiday on the federal level for the future," the President said.

Previously, several regions of Russia declared December 31st a holiday. Several regions made it a non-working day for state and municipal officials.