Russia to publish full fake news compilation

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia plans to publish a compilation of the most widespread fake news, says Alexei Goreslavsky, CEO of the Dialog non-profit organization.

"There have been a great many fake news, and I hope that we will gather them all soon and publish separately, for the remembrance simply to raise the literacy of those who sees them<" Goreslavsky said.

He pointed out that, in 2020, regional control centers observed several artificial attempts to discredit governors, mayors and district heads.

"In some cases, when we see an off-the-chart amount of similarity, this means that someone tries to artificially build a communication. There were such cases, and there were even attempts of specific, I dare say, attacks on the district heads, mayors and so on," he explained.

According to the official, Dialog pays special attention to fighting fake and artificially created information. In particular, the organization uses several methods that make it possible to detect similar news, warns the local authorities about them, and carries out inspections with the authorities.

Goreslavsky disclosed that Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko ordered to check all fake news regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and debunk or remove the most malicious ones. The expert reminded that, in early 2020, several false stories circulated at the same time, adding that the most prominent one was the report, which alleged that a special anti-covid chemical was sprayed from helicopters, which could cause death.

The Dialog develops digital projects in government relations and communications. The company also developed the Regional control centers in all regions of Russia.