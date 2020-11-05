Russia draws on its own experience in fighting COVID-19 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia draws on its own experience in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, but it also relies on the progress reached in other states, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Along with other states, Russia has accumulated its own experience in the fight against this epidemiological challenge. And first and foremost, Russia is drawing on its own experience of the spring, of course, taking into account all the practices of other states," the official said.

He added that "the spectrum of measures" approved in other states to fight the coronavirus differs significantly, and "the experience of every state has its upsides and downsides."

Situation 'under control'

The coronavirus situation in Russia is under control despite a rise in cases, the Kremlin spokesman stated.

"The pandemic goes on, the situation is tense but it is under control," he said, noting that steps to mobilize the healthcare system taken by the federal and regional authorities had proved to be effective.

The presidential spokesman added that it was hard to tell if the pandemic had reached its peak in Russia.

Peskov was also regretful about healthcare failures in some regions of the country. "The president is aware of that. There is a mechanism to ensure prompt responses to failures," he commented. However, Peskov refused to name specific regions in this connection. "I would recommend that you contact the crisis center because the Kremlin is certainly not the center that coordinates everyday work," he said.

When asked what forecasts concerning the pandemic the Kremlin had, Peskov said: "We always hope for the best and prepare for the worst." "The situation is alarming. <...> There is a need to mobilize the system <...> and this is what is being done," the presidential spokesman explained.