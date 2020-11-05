Russia records over 19,400 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 19,404 in the past day, and the total case tally reached 1,712,858, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The average growth rate dropped from 1.2% to 1.1%. For a second day in a row more than 19,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded.

The lowest growth rates in the past day were registered in Dagestan (0.5%), the republics of Tatarstan, Chuvash and Mari El (0.6%), the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and the Moscow Region (0.7%).

Moscow confirmed 5,255 cases and St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, saw a new record high of 1,093 cases. Another 588 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 422 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 377 in the Arkhangelsk Region and 312 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Currently, some 404,180 people are ill in Russia.