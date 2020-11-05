Mayor points to worsening coronavirus situation in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Moscow has begun to worsen, the city’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his blog on Thursday.

"The number of new coronavirus cases declined in the past two weeks but the situation began to worsen at the beginning of this week as the number of new patients and hospitalizations rose," he pointed out.

Sobyanin noted that mandatory mask wearing, telecommuting and remote learning could help improve the coronavirus situation.

More than 445,000 coronavirus cases and over 329,000 recoveries have been recorded in Moscow so far. The city’s death has exceeded 7,000.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

According to the latest statistics, over 47.4 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.2 mln deaths have been reported.

To date, nearly 1.7 mln coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with more than 1.2 mln patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates over 29,000 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.