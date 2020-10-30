Bomb scares in Moscow hospitals, maternity clinics prove false

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Bomb threats received in Moscow hospitals and maternity clinics have proven to be false, a source in emergency services told TASS Friday.

"The inspection of the facilities is completed. No explosive devices or substances were discovered during the inspection of hospitals and maternity clinics in the [Russian] capital. The bomb threats turned out to be false," the source said, adding that people were not evacuated.

Earlier, anonymous bomb threats were received in all hospitals and maternity clinics across the city. Emergency services inspected the buildings.

A wave of bomb threats began pouring into numerous Russian cities in November 2019. Anonymous individuals have been sending e-mails containing warnings about possible explosions in courts, schools, shopping centers, stores and universities. Since March 3, those threats also have been targeting airplanes. Not a single one of them has been confirmed. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported blocking five foreign resources which were a source of thousands of false bomb threats.​