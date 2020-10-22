Almost 322,000 people in Russia remain under medical supervision due to COVID-19

Over 1,200 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Moscow over past day

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Almost 322,000 citizens remain under medical supervision in Russia due to the suspected coronavirus infection, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Thursday.

"[A total of] 321,958 people remain under medical supervision in Russia," its press service said.

According to the watchdog, more than 55.6 million coronavirus tests have been conducted nationwide so far, with 512,000 tests made in the past 24 hours.