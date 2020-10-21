Over 1,200 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Moscow over past day

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The number of patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Moscow rose by 1,215 in the past day and 383 people are connected to ventilators, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

"The crisis center for control and monitoring of the coronavirus situation in Moscow reported that 4,389 new cases of the coronavirus infection were confirmed in the capital. In the past day 1,215 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Some 383 people are connected to ventilators in Moscow hospitals," the statement said.

Some 8.8% of them are children, 44.1% are people aged between 18 and 45, 31.6% are aged between 46 and 65, and another 11% are aged between 66 and 79. Another 4.5% are people above 80 years of age. All patients and their close contacts are under medical supervision.

The crisis center reminded that Moscow residents over 65 and those with chronic diseases must self-isolate, while all Moscow citizens must wear masks and gloves in public transport and observe social distance.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.