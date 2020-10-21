Russia’s daily coronavirus deaths top 300 for the first time

Russia records 15,700 new coronavirus cases in the past day

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia rose by 317 in the past 24 hours compared to yesterday’s 269. It is the highest daily figure since the pandemic began, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data shows.

Overall, Russia has reported 24,952 coronavirus deaths. The provisional mortality rate dropped to 1.72%, the data points out.

In the past 24 hours, 63 patients died in Moscow followed by St. Petersburg (49), the Rostov Region (13), the Moscow Region (11) and the Sverdlovsk Region (10).