Russia records 15,700 new coronavirus cases in the past day

A day earlier Russia confirmed a record high of 16,319 cases since the start of the pandemic.

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 15,700 in the past day to 1,447,335, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The average growth rate in the number of infections dropped to 1.1%.

The lowest growth rate in cases was recorded in the Chechen Republic (0.2%), the Chuvash Republic and the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0.5%), the Moscow Region, the Dagestan and Tatarstan Republics and the Chelyabinsk Region (0.6%).

Most new cases were confirmed in Moscow - 4,389, St. Petersburg - 684, the Moscow Region - 466, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 332 and the Rostov Region - 305.

Currently, some 325,823 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.