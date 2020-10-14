Nearly 470,000 doctors treat coronavirus patients in Russia

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Some 470,000 medical workers are providing assistance to patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection in Russia, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"A total of 468,000 medical workers specializing in various areas are providing medical assistance today. They are working in the "red zones" and are treating people on an outpatient basis," Murashko told an online meeting of the State Duma’s committee on protecting health.

To date, 1,340,409 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,039,705 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 23,205 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.