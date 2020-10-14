Mayor warns coronavirus situation in Moscow is alarming

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday voiced concerns over the situation with the coronavirus spread in the Russian capital.

"On Monday, 1,250 people were hospitalized. The number of recorded cases is nearing 5,000. Certainly, this arouses great concerns," the mayor wrote in his blog.

Moscow is ranked first in Russia for the number of coronavirus cases, and lately the number of new cases has been on the rise. A total of 339,431 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the city, including 4,618 in the past day. Some 266,470 people have recovered and another 5,739 have died.