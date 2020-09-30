Covid canines: Russian agency eyes sniffer dogs to ferret out coronavirus-infected persons

MOSCOW, September 30./TASS/. Russia’s sanitary watchdog has embarked on cultivating a method for detecting coronavirus in humans by sniffer dogs, the watchdog wrote on its website on Wednesday.

The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing has teamed up with several relevant agencies in "a research project to develop a method of non-invasive rapid detection of carriers of the novel coronavirus infection with the use of dogs," the report said.

The canine service of Russia’s Aeroflot flagship carrier has started training service dogs to detect coronavirus in biomaterial from infected people, the watchdog specified.

According to the latest statistics, over 33.6 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,000,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 1,176,286 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 958,257 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 20,722 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.