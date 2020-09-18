Moscow documents record high COVID-19 cases since June 26

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Moscow has documented 805 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, which is a record high since June 26, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed on Friday.

The daily increase rate in Moscow has reached 0.3%. The day before, 730 new cases of COVID-19 were documented in the Russian capital.

Moscow has recorded a total of 274,808 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours, 1,107 patients have recovered from the disease in Moscow, with 235,136 people beating the virus overall. Eight people have died in the past 24 hours, with the overall death toll in Moscow hitting 5,033.