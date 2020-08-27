Moscow reports ten coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 27./TASS/. Ten coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

"Ten patients have died in Moscow, all of them had confirmed pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus," the crisis center said. Overall, 4,786 coronavirus patients have died in the capital city.

As of August 27, Moscow reports over 259,700 coronavirus cases with over 209,600 patients having recovered.

According to the latest statistics, over 24,357,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 830,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 16,890,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 975,576 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 792,561 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 16,804 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.