Plane transporting Alexei Navalny to Germany for medical treatment departed from Omsk

OMSK, August 22. /TASS/. The plane transporting blogger Alexei Navalny, who is in serious condition, departed from the international airport of Omsk to Germany, according to the dare of the Flightradar portal. The blogger will continue to receive medical treatment at the Charite Clinic in Berlin.According to the portal, the plane took off from the Omsk international airport at 04:59 (Moscow time).

According to the doctors of the Omsk hospital where the blogger had been since Thursday, his condition stabilized. By the request of his relatives it was decided to transfer him from the Omsk hospital to a German clinic. On Friday, a plane was sent for Navlany from Nuremberg to Omsk. However, the doctors of the Omsk hospital do not think that the blogger needs a tranportation, since he could continue treatment in the Omsk hospital. According to the head physician of the Omsk hospital, the German doctors agreed that there was no urgent need to transport the patient, especially since air travel could pose a risk of deteriorating Navalny's vital signs. However, Navalny's wife insisted on his transfer to Germany.

On August 20, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh disclosed that Navalny’s plane, en route from Tomsk to Moscow, conducted an emergency landing in Omsk, because Navalny suddenly felt bad. The blogger was hospitalized, he is currently in coma. According to earlier report, he was put on a ventilator.