Specialists see no traces of fuel spill in Pyasina River

TASS, August 13. Participants in the Big Norilsk Expedition of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch have not seen any traces of the fuel spill in the Pyasina River, where they have completed a stage of field works, the expedition’s press service told TASS citing the field stage leader, Nikolai Yurkevich of the Institute of Petroleum-Gas Geology and Geophysics.

“I would rather not give any comments now. I can confirm only the following: while near the power plant the spill was evident, on the Pyasina River it was not seen,” the scientist said. “Botanists have also confirmed positive dynamics in the plants at a distance from the industrial facilities.”

Those are the only clear conclusions the scientists can give now, as any further details will be available only after laboratory tests, he added.

Field works almost complete

The expedition has completed a part of the field works, the press service said. Two teams, one named Ground Ecosystems and that of hydrobiologists have taken all the samples. “Geophysicists have also completed their part of work. Permafrost specialists are about to finalize their stage within a few days when they drill a few wells to measure temperatures and to collect core samples,” the scientist said. “All these works are conducted near the power plant.” The expedition is waiting for a team of geochronology scientists who will analyze the soil pollution. They will begin working after August 15, when their equipment will be in place.

The expedition has completed work at about 30 locations. At each of the locatons they had determined the points where samples of water, soil, sediments and plants were to be taken. The scientists have collected more than 1,500 samples, which weigh about 300 kilograms overall, the field stage leader said.

“The number of tests is impressive. Water will be sampled for oil products, heavy metals and microelements. In addition to that, hydrobiological studies will be conducted to determine the share of benthos, and more,” he said. “Similar tests will be made to sample soils and sediments.”