Four more sailors of Russian ship in Busan contract coronavirus

SEOUL, August 11. /TASS/. South Korean doctors confirmed that four more sailors of a Russian vessel docked in Busan tested positive for COVID-19, Yonhap news agency reported citing the city’s health authorities.

"Tests of four Indonesian sailors of the fishing vessel confirmed the coronavirus infection," the report said. The news agency gave no details on the vessel, just noting that earlier four other COVID-19 cases were registered there. The captain was among those ill.

This could be Korsar fishing vessel with 23 crew members and the displacement of 722 tonnes, which arrived in Busan on August 5. During the medical checks several sailors tested positive for COVID-19. The sailors did not show any symptoms and were taken to a local hospital. The other crew members were isolated on the vessel.

According to Yonhap, since early June more than 90 sailors of Russian vessels in Busan have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In July, the authorities ordered foreigners arriving in South Korea from the countries with a high risk of the coronavirus spread to show certificates confirming a negative test for COVID-19. Such restrictions now concern only citizens of six countries, including Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan. However, earlier reports said this list could be extended.