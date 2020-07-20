Influenza Institute to begin COVID-19 vaccine trials on volunteers in mid-August

"The recruitment of volunteers for clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine (Phase III) is ongoing. The vaccine has passed Phase I and II trials in China. 500 volunteers were inoculated, its safety and effectiveness were proven. The goal of the current study is to demonstrate its effectiveness on the large sampling of volunteers. The scheduled beginning is in the middle of August," the statement said.

ST. PETERSBURG, July 20. /TASS/. The Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza in St. Petersburg in the middle of August will start clinical trials of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection which earlier had successfully passed trials in China. The institute is enlisting the first 100 volunteers, the institute’s VKontakte page said on Monday.

Currently the institute is recruiting the first 100 volunteers to participate in the study. The study participants won’t be hospitalized, the vaccination will be single-staged with the subsequent control check-ups. The volunteers will receive 8 thousand roubles in compensation.

Men and women aged 18-60 who hadn’t contracted the coronavirus before may participate in the study. The study does not accept the participants with chronic illnesses, hepatites, and HIV, as well as with the allergic reactions. The study also does not admit pregnant women, drug and alcohol users, people with psychiatric disorders.

Earlier, acting director of the Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza Dmitry Lioznov reported that in August the institute will begin clinical trials of three foreign vaccines but did not specify the manufacturers. Additionally, preclinical trials of the vaccine developed at the institute are currently conducted there.

According to the latest statistics, over 14,655,600 people have been infected worldwide and more than 609,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 777,486 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 553,602 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 12,427 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.