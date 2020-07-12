Putin says anti-corruption efforts in law enforcement system are quite efficient

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for combatting corruption in the law enforcement system and described current efforts on this track as quite effective.

In an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday, he shared the opinion voiced by the host that efforts were needed to fight corruption not only among government officials but also among law enforcers. "They are government officials as well," he noted.

"And we must fight against it in the law enforcement system first of all. And it is being done there, indeed. It is being done better in some services not so well in others but in-house security services and the Federal Security Service are tasked to do it and are doing their job quite efficiently," Putin said. "Naturally, it is difficult to reach a local or municipal police department from the federal level but everyone must do his or her job properly," he added.