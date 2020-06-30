Japans allocates billions of yens on anti-coronavirus vaccine development, says ambassador

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Japan’s government wants to make its contribution to the anti-coronavirus efforts and plans to allocate 50 billion yen (464.119 million US dollars) to support vaccine development projects, Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki told TASS on Tuesday.

"Japan wants to make its contribution concerning such global task as combating the coronavirus infection," he said. "Japan has recently passed the second additional budget, which provides for the allocation of 50 billion yen to finance a project for the promotion of vaccine development."

The diplomat hailed the active work of Japanese research organization and universities on vaccine development. "To promote the development of an anti-coronavirus vaccine, the Japanese government offers assistance to research work conducted by scientists and private companies by means of involving specialists and specialized companies to various activities, from fundamental research to clinical trials," he added.